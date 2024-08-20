Dying Light: The Beast Announced During Gamescom

A new game set in the Dying Light universe was officially revealed during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event with Techland unveiling Dying Light: The Beast. The game features the return of Kyle Crane who’s able to harness the zombie DNA he gained into a beat-like power, thus the name of Dying Light: The Beast. The game doesn’t yet have a release date, but Techland said that it’ll be announcing that date later this year while also sharing more about the game.

Teased prior to the start of the Opening Night Live event, Dying Light: The Beast takes place in the Castor Woods which can be seen alongside our first look at the game in the trailer below. Roger Craig Smith returns to voice Kyle Crane in Dying Light: The Beast after voicing the character in the original Dying Light game.

“Dying Light: The Beast is a thrilling standalone zombie adventure set in the post-apocalyptic Castor Woods, a once-popular tourist destination,” an overview of the game said. “After 13 years of enduring experiments, you escape and hunt down your captors to seek retribution, only to discover there’s far more at stake. While the region is not as populated as it once was, there are still people and factions here, as well as plenty of horrors. Some will ask for your help, others will want to kill you. And that’s not to mention the mysterious creature that’s turned the woods into its personal hunting grounds.”

As far as platforms and other release plans go, Dying Light: The Beast will be available on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as on the PC for $39.99. For those who already Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition, you’ll get Dying Light: The Beast for free as it was originally planned to be a DLC for the game before Techland reevaluated it and decided to take it in this direction.

“It initially started during our work on DLC2, but a story leak made us rethink the narrative, the scope and the general approach. When we decided to make Kyle Crane the hero of Dying Light: The Beast, it gave us a powerful boost of inspiration. Like many of you, we really wanted to bring Kyle back to do justice to the hero of Harran. That’s how Dying Light: The Beast was born – a self contained zombie survival adventure offering a new setting, new set of gameplay features and new story, culminating in a standalone, 18+ hours adventure.”

Dying Light: The Beast will get a release date later this year.