Dynasty Warriors 9 Patch Drastically Improves Frame Rate Issues

Dynasty Warriors 9 is out now but the launch didn’t go as smoothly as the team over at Koei Tecmo would have liked. Though the developers took a huge risk with a beloved franchise by making it bigger than ever before, the frame rate issues were too frequent to ignore. Luckily, there’s a new patch that aims to fix just that.

Short but sweet, below is what patch 1.03 offers with the download that is available now:

– Added “Graphics” settings that enable the frame rate to be stabilized on systems other than a PlayStation 4 Pro console.

– Improved the frame rate.

– Implemented corrections that prevented an issue in which the ending movie would not be played and clearing the game was impossible during the endings for some officers.

– Corrected a number of other minor issues.

With the frame rate issues being the main cause for concern, hopefully now the open-world experience will be much more enjoyable for players. For now, Dynasty Warriors 9 is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

“For the first time in the series, the expansive land of China is shown on a single map with the introduction of an open world format for diverse progression through the game. The ‘one vs. thousands’ exhilarating action of the Warriors series and the beloved characters from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms tale are carried over, but the freedom through an open world stage provides a brand new Warriors experience.”

Snow capped mountains, deserts – total freedom. It’s all there with the recently released Dynasty Warriors 9 making February and even better time for gamers to fully immerse themselves in a new story.

Dynasty Warriors 9 was released in Japan on February 8th, exclusively for PS4 and is now available in the west on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

