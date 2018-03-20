Dynasty Warriors Getting a Live-Action Movie, Coming In 2019

Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors series is still going strong, despite criticism surrounding its release of Dynasty Warriors 9. And today, we learned that the game series will actually be getting its own live-action movie. (As you might guess, it does have soldiers flying around like Frisbees.)

The movie, which appears to be under the name Dynasty Warriors: Destiny of an Emperor, is currently in production at China 3D Digital Entertainment Limited, and set to be released sometime in 2019. Hong Kong director Roy Chow Hin Yeung is helming the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Little is known about the story at this point, as the teaser trailer, which you can see above, is a bit on the cryptic side. But it seems to match Dynasty Warriors in terms of tone, introducing a number of heroes and villains lifted straight from the game, along with the cheesy rock soundtrack that we’ve heard in numerous Warriors games. And, as we noted earlier, there should be mad combat in this film that sends guys flying all over the screen.

One thing we do know is that “musou” energy will be talked about at some point. The characters talk about how it’s used in their world, and how the body absorbs it into “Pan Gu” energy that, in turn, can make someone much, much stronger. At least, that’s what seems to be the case with soldiers flying all over.

The trailer for the film follows the news that we’ll be seeing a follow-up in the Warriors Orochi series soon, set for a U.S. release. And it wouldn’t be a total shock if a new Dynasty Warriors game was confirmed to coincide with the film’s release, perhaps taking more of a traditional route instead of the open-world one that was included in Dynasty Warriors 9. That hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Koei Tecmo could make an announcement as soon as E3.

The film looks to be headed to international markets, but there’s also a chance we could see it on our shores, particularly with the big following that Dynasty Warriors has here. We’ll see what Koei Tecmo says in the weeks ahead.

In the meantime, enjoy the trailer above, and get ready for some crazy “musou”!