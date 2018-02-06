E3 2018 Gamer Passes Set To Go On Sale Next Week

Things have changed quite a bit for the Electronic Entertainment Expo since last year, when the ESA opened the doors for the show to the public for the first time. That seemed to go over well, as the company is looking to do so again for 2018 – and now it’s announced a date for when tickets will be available.

The company noted in a press release this morning that passes for the event, which takes place from June 12-14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will go on sale next week. Tickets will go on sale starting on Monday, February 12, at 12 PM EDT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first 1,000 “gamer passes”, as they’re being called, will be available for $149 apiece. After that, the next 1,000 will be available for $249. So obviously, the early bird will catch the worm here.

The ESA has changed the hours of the show somewhat, with media getting first crack at the event the first three hours of Tuesday and Wednesday, before making the show accessible for all hours on Thursday. This should solve some of the entry issues that last year’s event saw – and make it a smoother experience for the media and public alike.

“Gamers raise the energy of E3 to a fever pitch, reinforcing its place as the world’s preeminent event for video games,” said Michael D. Gallagher, president and CEO of ESA. “We are excited to fuel that passion and enhance the gamer experience at E3 by extending show hours and adding a third day to the wildly popular E3 Coliseum.”

In addition, the E3 Coliseum is making a return this year, featuring producer Geoff Keighley (The Game Awards), who also spoke on the event. “E3 draws the biggest names in video games and entertainment for an incredible worldwide experience,” Keighley said. “And with three days of programming, this year’s E3 Coliseum will bring together video game fans, game creators, and special guests from popular culture to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world.”

You can get more information on tickets on the official E3 page. Good luck to all of you – it’s definitely a show worth experiencing!