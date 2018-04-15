EA’s Battlefield 5 Trailer Could Drop Any Minute Now

We’ve been chomping at the bit to get any information on Electronic Arts’ Battlefield V. And while it appears we won’t be getting an official first look at gameplay until the company’s EA Play event rolls around in June (right before E3), there is a good chance we’ll get to see the game in action pretty soon. Actually, make that very soon.

Randy Evans, who serves as the senior video and media director over at DICE (the developers behind the game), recently took to Twitter to address a fan’s concern about when we would be able to see the game. Based on his words, we can expect the trailer to drop at any given time. Now it’s just a matter of finding out when.

A fan by the name of Filip (zaxxxppe) asked, “Randy you’re killin us here, where is the trailer?”, Randy happily replied that “It’s right in front of me,” alongside a winky face. This indicates that the trailer is good to go, it’s really just a matter of EA finding a proper release time for it. You can see the conversation below.

It’s right in front of me 😉 — Randy Evans (@killat0n_) April 13, 2018

Responses to the tweet have been positive for the most part, as fans have been clamoring for the release of the trailer and also noting things like “THE HYPE IS REAL.” You can see a couple of the more spirited responses below.

If you could give one word to describe the Battlefield 2018 trailer, what would it be? THE HYPE IS REAL 🙂 — ladiesman217 (@VaultBoi2277) April 14, 2018

Can it be right in front of me as well? 🙂 — Filip (@zaxxxppe) April 13, 2018

More than likely, EA may be waiting for a certain point in time to reveal the trailer. The NBA Playoffs are happening right now, and we’ve seen trailer reveals in the past during these events, when a lot of eyeballs are guaranteed to be watching them. So don’t be surprised if the company announces something very soon, as a tease of what’s to come with EA Play in a couple of months.

We’ll let you know once anything does drop Battlefield V wise. We’re just as thrilled to see the game as you are.

Battlefield V should release later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

