EA Removes Game From Sale Without Warning

A EA game from 2020 has been removed from sale on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, and Origin without warning, leaving PC, PS4, and Xbox One gamers with no option to claim the game digitally. In other words, if you don't already own it, you never will, or at least you will never own a digital copy. Physical, retail copies of the game can still be had, but obviously over time this will change.

In 2023, many games have been delisted as it becomes an increasingly common occurrence as servers for games become too expensive to maintain in the face of a diminishing player base or licenses become too costly to renew. Rocket Arena is the latest example of this growing trend. Its digital listings remain live, but there is no option to download the game. What's odd is not that this happened, but that there was no word from EA or developer Final Strike Games in the lead up to this happening, as it happened, or since it happened. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

As for the game itself, it was released on July 14, 2020 to Metacritic scores ranging from 68 to 73, depending on the platform. One year later, in 2021, it stopped receiving new content and updates as it failed to cultivate the number of players required to maintain these two things. And this was the obvious fate of the game from the moment it was released to minimal buzz. Suffice to say, it suddenly being yanked from digital storefronts is a surprise, but it's far from the biggest surprise of the year.

About the Game + Trailer

"Rockets rule everything in Rocket Arena, an explosive three-versus-three shooter where you're never out of the fight. Master your hero's unique rockets and abilities to blast your rivals off the map and rule the arena! Rockets are easy to use but challenging to truly master. Learn how to time your dodges, lead your targets, and use well-timed items and gadgets to change the course of combat."

H/T, Tech Raptor.