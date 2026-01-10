EA Seemingly Teased A Brand-New Sims Game (& It Could Be The Rumored Sims 4 Remaster)

It’s been a little while since Sims fans have gotten any massive news. The end of 2025 largely saw EA working to make massive quality-of-life updates to The Sims 4, rather than putting out new expansions. This had led to rumors that the developer may be preparing to move on from The Sims 4 entirely, despite prior comments that it would be the main game going forward. Now, EA has released a sneak peek of what 2026 has in store for The Sims. The post doesn’t confirm anything specific quite yet, but a few of the vague statements seem to point to a new single-player Sims game alongside Project Rene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a January 9th article on the official The Sims 4 website, the team outlined 4 things fans should know about the future of The Sims franchise. And, reading between the lines, it sounds like the developer might have just quietly confirmed a new single-player Sims game in the near future. The post also includes clarification around the ever-mysterious Project Rene, which is now confirmed to be a “social, collaborative, mobile-first life-sim game.” But it may not live alongside The Sims 4 in quite the way we thought. Here’s what we know.

Image courtesy of EA

In a lengthy post, the team behind The Sims outlines 4 major takeaways heading into 2026. It begins by reaffirming the values behind The Sims, likely a response to growing concerns about censorship for the game’s inclusive elements, with the recent EA acquisition. But then, EA dives into what the future of The Sims will look like. And it seems things have changed since the last time they spoke on this issue, because it no longer sounds like The Sims 4 will definitely remain the main game going forward.

In a teaser section about what the team is working on, EA references “experiences across PC, console, and mobile.” This in and of itself is nothing new, as it’s long been expected that The Sims 4 (on PC and console) would live alongside the mobile-focused Project Rene. However, this section notes that more than half of the team is dedicated to “The Sims 4 and the next evolution.” While that could refer to Project Rene, it might also be a reference to rumors that The Sims 4 is getting a full remaster. The post invites fans to look forward to more details in the coming months, so we should hear more about what this means soon.

Image courtesy of EA

This isn’t the only comment in the post that could hint at a new Sims game headed our way, however. In the section covering Project Rene‘s evolution into a mobile-first, social game, there’s another potential teaser. After once again reaffirming that the game won’t be a The Sims 5 follow-up, EA notes that Project Rene will be “a separate experience from any future deep, single-player life simulation game.” This language is notably different from prior comments, which framed Project Rene as existing alongside The Sims 4, specifically. This, too, sounds like we might be gearing up for a big announcement of a brand-new single-player game in The Sims universe.

As of now, EA hasn’t confirmed a new game in development aside from Project Rene. However, this article certainly seems to be laying the foundation for just such an announcement, doubling down on the rumors that EA might be prepping for an end to the reign of The Sims 4. Whether this means the rumored remaster or the long-awaited The Sims 5 remains to be seen. However, it does seem like 2026 is going to break the holding pattern that The Sims 4 has been in for the past several years. It’s exciting to look forward to what the team has in store.

What do you think about The Sims potentially moving on from The Sims 4 after almost 12 years? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!