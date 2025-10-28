New The Sims 4 Update May Be Its Biggest Yet, With Over 150 Bug Fixes (And It’s Just The Beginning)

In the last few years, Sims fans have become increasingly frustrated with the number of bugs in The Sims 4. From base game glitches to new issues added with the game’s ever-expanding library of expansion packs, the problems have stacked up over time. Recent new expansion pack announcements have been met with calls for base game quality-of-life fixes ahead of new packs. And this year, the Sims team is tackling these issues with a lengthy roadmap of bug fixes and improvements for The Sims 4. In a few days, the first of these massive new updates will arrive, with over 150 bug fixes.

The team behind The Sims 4 recently unveiled early patch notes for a massive November 4th update. This patch will bring in an unprecedented number of bug fixes, making it one of the biggest updates the game has ever received. While prior updates may have added more new content, this marks a huge upshift in the number of bug fixes EA has attempted in a single The Sims 4 patch. And it’s just the beginning, with plans for additional bug fixes and quality-of-life tweaks based on fan feedback in the future.

Image courtesy of EA

In its usual pre-update Laundry List post, EA has unveiled several of the top bug fixes headed our way in the November 4th update. This Sims 4 patch will almost certainly break mods, with so many changes coming down the pipeline all at once. But if it works as intended, the update should also address several of the biggest issues with The Sims 4, as voted on by fans in the EA forums. This could be huge for getting this game back up to player standards, but it isn’t a one-and-done kind of patch, either.

The November 4th patch will fix “150+ community-reported issues.” These include base game updates like making sure children actually inherit features from parents and slowing down post-baby relationship decay for parents. The majority of the fixes listed are for the base game, but several expansions are getting fixes, as well. Most packs will get fixes, including updates for the newest Adventure Awaits pack, more fixes for the ailments from Enchanted by Nature, and more. For the full list of bugs being squashed in this latest free update to The Sims 4, you can check out the Laundry List preview here.

Image courtesy of EA

In fact, packs going back as far as Get to Work will be getting at least a few bug fixes. This should mean that players with the free base game up through those who collect every pack will notice a big difference when the update goes live on November 4th. That said, there’s more that still needs to be fixed. In the Laundry List post, the devs note that they still haven’t uncovered a fix for the For Rent save file issue, but they are still actively working on it. As EA puts it, “This isn’t a one-time effort,” and more bug fixes are headed alongside the eventual For Rent save file fix.

There will also be some new free items added to the base game with this update, but EA has yet to share details about those. We’ll likely learn just how much new content is headed our way in the lead-up to the November 4th patch.

