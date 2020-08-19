EA Play Is Coming to Steam

✖

EA Play, the service formerly known as EA Access, is coming to Steam on August 31st. For those unfamiliar with EA Play, it grants users access to a number of discounts, trials, a library of games, and more. The service is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Origin, making Steam the fourth available platform. The service costs $4.99 a month, while EA Play Pro is $14.99 a month, or $99.99 for a year. The latter option gives subscribers full access to the company's new titles, so fans of the publisher can potentially get quite a bit of savings.

The change in name came earlier today, and the rebranding was announced just last week. Among the many perks for subscribers, EA Play will grant users early access to Madden NFL 21 on August 21st; sadly, the service will not be available on Steam at that point. Fortunately, there are a number of other exclusives coming to EA Play over the next few months, such as in-game skins for Star Wars: Squadrons, and early access to the FIFA 21 trial starting on October 1st.

One of the service's most appealing options is the ability to try select new releases for 10 hours. Those that decide to purchase the games they try will be able to transfer saved progress to the full versions, so players don't have to repeat anything they've already done. This feature has been added to a number of demos of late, and it's an excellent way to get players to commit to new games.

Last but not least, EA Play gives subscribers access to a library of free games. These titles vary from platform to platform, but they include previous iterations in the Madden, NFL, and FIFA franchises, as well as games like Fe, Battlefield V, Rocket Arena, and more. It remains to be seen which games will be available when the service launches on Steam, but more information should be available soon on the EA Play website, which can be found right here.

