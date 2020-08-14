EA Access to Be Rebranded as EA Play Soon

✖

Electronic Arts’ EA Access and Origin Access subscription services are getting a makeover later this month that’ll see them known as EA Play from now on. An announcement from EA confirmed the change that’ll take place on August 18th and provided some reasoning for why the name and the designs the services’ sport are being revamped. The benefits subscribers get from being EA Access and EA Origin members aren’t really changing though, so you can still look forward to the same perks you’ve been enjoying if you’re subscribed along with more incentives, EA said.

Starting on August 18th, both EA Access and Origin Access Basic will be known as EA Play. The premium version of the PC subscription called Origin Access Premier will instead be called EA Play Pro.

Those who’ve been subscribed to the services may be wondering why the names are changing. It’s a good question that EA addressed in its blog post by saying the new branding puts players first and unifies the services.

“EA Play puts you at the center of the experience,” EA said. “Moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play.”

Aside from just playing under a different name, subscribers will also get a few new perks to take advantage of. “Exclusive challenges, rewards, and content” are the bonuses EA advertised which will be spread throughout its games and will include rewards like vanity items and cosmetics. What those challenges look like will differ between titles, EA said, with more details on those incentives to come at a later date.

For those who’ve watched or attended EA’s past annual events, you may also be wondering what’s going to happen to the E3-focused event that’s similarly called EA Play. That event will now be known as EA play Live and sounds like it’s not changing much from the way we now know it.

“You may be familiar with the annual live event previously called EA Play, which also has a new name, EA Play Live,” EA said. “It’s a showcase dedicated to sharing the latest EA news and game updates with our global community. EA Play Live includes a multitude of experiences from world premieres and game updates, to fun ways for players and community to interact with EA’s hit games.”

EA’s rebranding of EA Access and EA Origin will be finalized on August 18th.

