EA Sports College Football 25 Will Reportedly Feature Multiple Cover Athletes

A new report has divulged the plans that Electronic Arts has for the cover art of EA Sports College Football 25. Since being re-revealed at the start of this year, fans have wondered about how EA would approach the cover of its new college football series. After all, since players can now lend their name and likeness to the game, this also means that current athletes can appear on the cover for the first time ever. As a result, this seems to be exactly what EA will look to do, although there seemingly won't be only one athlete that graces the box art of College Football 25.

According to reporter Matt Brown, EA intends to release multiple covers for EA Sports College Football 25 which will all feature current athletes. Brown says that these variant covers will all contain one player stemming from each of the power conferences. This means that the Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, and SEC will all be represented in some manner. Additionally, the athletes are all said to play different positions. As a result, there will only be one quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and so on that can potentially appear on EA Sports College Football 25.

For the time being, EA Sports itself has still revealed next to nothing about College Football 25. Gameplay footage for the franchise revival has yet to come about, although it is known that this won't be lasting much longer. A full reveal for College Football 25 is said to be happening next month, which will lead to the game's release in the summer. Brown reports that the game will launch officially on July 19, although this date shouldn't be considered official until more is heard directly from EA. Regardless, whenever College Football 25 does launch, it will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

How do you feel about this new strategy for the cover art of EA Sports College Football 25? And do you plan to pick up the game for yourself when it does arrive this summer?