EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Trailblazer Striker Evolution Upgrade

October 25 brought a new Evolution to Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24. Unlike many Evolutions introduced so far this year, this one will cost you either in-game currency or real-world money, making it one you'll want to think carefully about committing to. While the upgrade is substantial, you'll likely be able to find other players in EA Sports FC 24 that are better and cheaper on the open market. That said, this is your chance to take one of your favorite low-rated strikers and turn them into a player you can use in Rivals and Champs.

What is the Trailblazer Striker Evolution in EAFC 24?

As mentioned above, the Trailblazer Striker Evolution will cost you 50,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points, meaning you'll want to strongly consider whether it's worth doing for your team. For most, this is probably an Evolution you can skip unless you have a huge amount of Coins burning a hole in your pocket. Sure, it gives you a massive upgrade for a low-rated player, but the juice doesn't seem to be worth the squeeze from a monetary standpoint. Here are the requirements to keep in mind if you do decide to go with this Evolution:

Max Overall: 75

Max Pace: 85

Max Shooting: 75

Max Dribbling: 79

Max Physical: 80

Number of PlayStyles: Max 7

Position: ST

Once you complete all of the Objectives, you'll earn +11 Overall, +6 Pace, +13 Shooting, +10 Passing, +10 Physical, +10 Dribbling, and the Power Header, Chip Shot, and Finesse Shot PlayStyles.

The Best Strikers for EAFC 24 Trailblazer Striker Evolution

There are all kinds of options to pick from for this Evolution. That said, you'll find a list of the best ones below, as well as a reasoning for why they work so well:

Emmanuel Dennis – Nottingham Forest

Mathys Tel – Bayern Munich

Eddie Nketiah – Arsenal

Myron Boadu – Monaco

Josef Martinez – Inter Miami

Albert Gudmundsson – Genoa

If you're looking for the best possible option, Dennis is probably your man. The Nigerian striker gets all the up to 91 Pace and has a lethal shot. If you're not running a Premier League team, he can be hard to link though. Eddie Nketiah is another Premier League option for Arsenal who's not bad and a little easier to fit in given he's English.

Over in the Bundesliga, Mathys Tel isn't the quickest player, but his French and Bayern links make him a popular, usable option. Meanwhile, Monaco's Boadu is a prototypical pacey striker that should strike fear into opponent's hearts. Gudmundsson does the same for Serie A teams, though again his nation makes him hard to link outside of the league. Finally, you might consider Josef Martinez. Sure, he plays in the MLS, but he links to Lionel Messi and has solid stats after the upgrade.

EA Sports FC 24 is out now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Trailblazer Striker leaves the game on November 15.