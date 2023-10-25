EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Trailblazer Centre Back Evolution Upgrade

On October 25, EA Sports FC 24 dropped the next Trailblazer Evolution into Ultimate Team. Players can use this mechanic to take lower-rated players and turn them into usable cards in the game's most competitive mode. This time out, EA Sports FC 24 has given players the TrailBlazer Centre Back Evolution, which lets them take one of the many low-rated CBs languishing in their club and upgrade them with several new PlayStyles and stat boosts. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind when picking the player you'll use the Evolution on and the best options in EAFC 24.

What is the Trailblazer Centre Back Evolution in EA FC 24?

(Photo: EA Sports)

This Evolution gives your chosen player a massive Overall boost while giving the player a big injection of Pace and Dribbling. Plus, you'll pick up three different PlayStyles once you finish all of the Objectives. The best part is that the Evolution is free, so you don't need to spend any of your hard-earned money to add the player to your club. Here are the requirements to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 77

Max Pace: 72

Max Dribbling: 70

Max Defending: 80

Max Physical: 78

Position: CB

Number of PlayStyles: Max 7

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +8 Overall, +8 Pace, +9 Dribbling, +9 Defending, +10 Physical, +9 Passing, and gain the Power Header, Aerial, and Acrobatic PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the EAFC 24 Trailblazer Centre Back Evolution

As with every Evolution, there are a ton of potential options for you to choose from. Below, you'll find a small selection of the best ones crossing most of the major leagues to give you a good option regardless of your team's current makeup:

Thilo Kehrer – West Ham

Caglar Soyuncu – Atletico Madrid

Kevin Vogt – Hoffenheim

Federico Gatti – Juventus

Levi Colwill – Chelsea

Of all the players listed above, the two Premier League players are probably the pick of the litter, especially if you haven't already used the Welcome to Evolutions Evo. Kehrer and Colwill both hit 80 Pace after the full upgrade, making them great options for a budget team looking to compete with pacey strikers.

Outside of the Premier League, Soyuncu is an intriguing option for La Liga sides, though you might also consider Jose Copete. The latter will be quicker and is 6'4, but Soyuncu's Reactions and Composure make him someone to consider if you're not just looking for pure speed.

Juventus' Federico Gatti and Hoffenheim's Kevin Vogt fill similar holes for Serie A and Bundesliga sides. Unfortunately, if you're looking for a great option in the French league, there aren't a ton of players who fit the bill. Your best bet might be to look at someone like Clement Lenglet who doesn't play in that league but is French, making him relatively easy to link.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Trailblazer Centre Back Evolution expires on November 15.