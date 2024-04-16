EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Fullback Swap Evolution

EA Sports FC 24 is gearing up to launch its annual Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team later this week, but the content roll-out never stops. Developer Electronic Arts has been dropping new packs and Objectives all week to get players excited for TOTS, and recently the team added a new Evolution to the game, giving players the option to flip their left back over to the opposite side of the pitch. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the new Fullback Swap Evolution, including a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Fullback Swap Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports FC 24)

Unfortunately, this Evolution will run you 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points if you decide to take it on. With that in mind, you'll want to make sure you're using it on a player who will be in your roster for a while even with the upcoming TOTS drops. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 87

Max Pace: 89

Position: LB

Max Total Positions: 3

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +5 Overall, +5 Pace, +4 Passing, +4 Defending, +4 Physical, +3 Dribbling, +2 Shooting, +5 Weak Foot, the Incisive Pass and Anticipate PlayStyles, and the Jockey PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Fullback Swap Evolution

Most of the best options for this Evolution are either expired Squad Building Challenges or high-cost players on the market. If you completed Winter Wildcards Kai Havertz, he's an obvious choice, but assuming you didn't, this Evolution isn't as helpful. The list below only includes options that will run you less than 75,000 Coins on the market, though we'd suggest not spending extra Coins if you don't have to.

Fridolina Rolfo – Barcelona

Hero Joan Capdevila – La Liga

UEFA Heroes John Arne Riise – Premier League

Triple Threat Alex Greenwood – Manchester City

Of the players listed above, Riise is by far the most expensive. Everyone else you can get for less than 35,000 Coins. However, Riise is a solid fullback who can also flex up to the left wing as needed. You'd like a little more pace, but he will more than do the job on either side of the pitch. Capdevila is the other Hero option and he's equally solid. However, if you don't have the Unleashing Potential Evolution still available, you won't get the most out of him.

Greenwood isn't a bad choice if you're looking for a player who can play all over your backline. She plays center back by trade so this speed boost will help her value in the middle of the pitch. Finally, Rolfo has been a fan favorite all season for a reason. This boost makes her even better, and while it's not as good as her Fantasy FC card, it's still worth a look.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Fullback Swap expires on May 14th.