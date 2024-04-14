EA Sports FC 24 TOTS Live: Leaked Players, Release Date

Next week, EA Sports FC 24 will start its annual Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team. This is one of the most exciting promos of the year because it adds high-rated cards from all over the world to EA FC over several weeks. This year, it's been leaked that the developers at Electronic Arts are adding a new squad to the mode alongside the normal TOTS promo which can be upgraded based on real-world performance. These "live" cards will be highly coveted because they might get further upgrades for free. Thankfully, the same leakers who discovered the promo have also already leaked several of the cards coming next week. Below, you'll find a full rundown on all of the leaked TOTS Live cards coming to EA Sports FC 24.

EAFC TOTS Live Leaked Players

(Photo: EA Sports)

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and Fut Scoreboard on Twitter. The two accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Leaked TOTS Live Players

Luka Modric – Real Madrid

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Cristian Romero – Tottenham

Jonathan Clauss – OM

Jeremy Doku – Manchester City

Kai Havertz – Arsenal

Mohammed Kudus – West Ham

Lucas Vazquez – Real Madrid

Yann Aurel Bisseck – Inter Milan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek – AC Milan

John McGinn – Aston Villa

Merino – Real Sociedad

Raphinha – Barcelona

Dominik Szobosszlai – Liverpool

Allan Saint-Maximin – Al Ahli

Maximillian Beier – Hoffenheim

Piero Hincapie – Leverkusen

Gabri Veiga – Al Ahli

Wilfried Zaha – Galatasaray

Nicolas Otamendi – Benfica

Antonee Robinson – Fulham

The leakers also claim there will be at least 11 more players added to the list, but said those players are relatively "minor." If those names are leaked publicly, we will update the list above to reflect that. Either way, the list above reflects the bulk of the players coming with the TOTS Live promo.

How Will TOTS Live Work in EA Sports FC 24

In addition to leaking the teams, Fut Scoreboard has leaked the upgrade path that will launch alongside the team's release. Unlike previous live cards, this one won't give out Weak Foot or Skill Move upgrades. Instead, players can earn a total of two In-Form upgrades based on their team's real-world performance. Here's how TOTS Live cards can get upgraded:

Two wins in the next four league matches - 1 In-Form Upgrade

Eight goals in the next four league matches – 1 In-Form Upgrade

EA Sports FC 24 TOTS Live Start Date

The TOTS Live promo will presumably start on April 19th at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the first week of TOTS starts and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. It's also worth noting that some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up. This is a brand-new promo, so we don't know exactly how it will roll out yet.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.