EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Showdown Winners Boost 2

EA Sports FC 24 is gearing up to start its annual Team of the Season promo. The celebration of the year in soccer is set to launch next week, and the Ultimate Team creators are currently treating fans to the TOTS Warm-Up series, giving players tons of ways to earn packs before TOTS kicks off. However, the team has also introduced several Showdown Squad-Building Challenges recently, which can be upgraded based on real-world performance. If you want to give those Showdown winners an extra boost, EA Sports FC 24 has introduced a new Evolution that lets you upgrade them even further. Below, we'll break down the Showdown Winners Boost II and give you a list of the best players to use it on.

What is the EAFC 24 Showdown Winners Boost II Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is free, which is good because you'll need to spend either Coins or fodder to get any of the players you need to complete it. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Rarity: Showdown Plus

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +1 Overall, +2 Shooting, +1 Passing, +1 Defending, +1 Dribbling, +2 Physical, +1 Pace.

The Best Players for the Showdown Winners Boost II Evolution

As mentioned, this Evolution only uses Showdown cards from previous SBCs. On top of that, they need to have won their matchup to get the Showdown Plus Rarity. Because of that, we can't give you a list of the best players to use because all of the Showdown SBCs that have winners have expired. Thus, below we've put together a list of the best SBCs to complete if you want to set yourself up for a future boost (though keep in mind they might lose their matchup).

Sebastian Haller – Dortmund

Alex Sandro – Juventus

Leandro Trossard – Arsenal

Sergi Roberto – Barcelona

You're taking a risk completing any of these SBCs because any of these players could lose their matchup, leaving you stuck with a lower-rated card. That said, many of these players could become very good with the upgrade. Haller is probably the best option (assuming his team wins) because he's a tall striker who could use the extra shot boost. Sandro won't get as much use out of it, but Juventus is the favorite to win this matchup.

The Champion's League games are much more up in the air. Arsenal is on the road for their matchup and facing the always-strong Bayern Munich. While Bayern might win the game, the boost doesn't work as well for Eric Dier, so if you're taking a punt, Trossard is the better option. Meanwhile, Roberto and Barcelona are at home and already have a goal up on PSG. With that in mind, the Spaniard is a smarter choice than Mukiele if you're playing the odds.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Showdown Winner's Boost II expires on May 11th.