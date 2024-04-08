EA Sports FC 24 Update #12 Going Live, Here's What It Does

A new EA Sports FC 24 update is going live today on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. To coincide with the release of this new updated -- titled Update #12 -- EA has provided the patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does, which unfortunately is not much. In addition to a single improvement to Ultimate Team, there is nothing else but general fixes and improvements to the game. And this is par for the course this late into the game's development. After all, we aren't far off from an EA Sports FC 25 reveal.

While we know everything the update does to the game, courtesy of the patch notes, which can be seen below the image, we don't have any information about any of the various file sizes. As a result, we don't have much insight to offer into how long it may take to download. All we can do is note that the patch notes are on the smaller side and there is no new content. Both of these things should mean a smaller file size, and thus a quick and easy download. This is just speculation though.

(Photo: Cole Palmer Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media via Getty Images)

EA Sports FC 24 Update #12 Patch Notes

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

A stability issue could have occurred when removing expired Items from Transfer Targets.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated several aspects of CONMEBOL competitions, such as competition seeds, kits, teams, and ad boards.

Updated some player models, kits, badges, balls, boots, banners, flags, UI elements, button callouts, sponsors, and trophies.

Updated 12 star heads which will become visible in-game following a Server Release.

‌Addressed the following issues:

Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred.

Addressed instances of placeholder images.

