EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Formidable In-Form Evolution

EA Sports FC 24 has wrapped up its two-week-long Golazo promo, but the content churn never stops in Ultimate Team. While fans will need to wait until next week before the Team of the Season promo kicks off, the developers at Electronic Arts have started up the TOTS Warm-up series, which means tons of new packs to earn ahead of the season-ending promo. On top of those new packs, players have a brand-new Evolution to take advantage of. This one targets Team of the Week players, which is perfect because EA Sports FC 24 currently has the best TOTW cards in packs. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Formidable In-Form Evolution?

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

Fortunately, this Evolution is free, which is good because most of the best players you can use it on will cost you a pretty penny on the transfer market. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 91

Rarity: Inform

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +1 Overall, +1 Shooting, +3 Passing, +2 Dribbling, +1 Defending, +1 Pace, +1 Physical, the Pinged Pass PlayStyle, and the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Formidable In-Form Evolution

As mentioned, this Evolution only uses TOTW cards, which are often overpriced on the transfer market. Therefore, it's smart to go through Inform players you already own and use one of them. That said, if you want some solid, cheap cards to buy, here's the list of the best options:

Wendie Renard – Lyon

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli

Salma Parlluelo – Barcelona

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

All of these players are available for under 65,000 Coins at the time of this writing, though those prices will fluctuate. Renard is the weakest of the bunch, but she will have two PlayStyles+ after the Evolution and isn't a bad option at center back. Paralluelo is the most expensive of the players listed above, though her 98 Pace might make her worth it, especially if you use her on the wing. Her shooting might let you down in front of the net, but on the outside, she'll burn wingbacks with ease.

Speaking of wingers, Kvaratskhelia, Rodrygo, and Musiala can all flex out wide as needed. Musiala is best used in the center of the pitch because he lacks top-end speed, but there aren't many players who will feel better with the ball at their feet. Kvaratskhelia also slightly lacks for pace, but he does have the coveted 5-star Weak Foot/5-star Skill Moves combo. Finally, Rodrygo is a fun option because he also has the Trivela PlayStyle+.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Formidable In-Form Evolution expires on May 10th.