EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Live TOTS Upgrade Evolution

Last week, EA Sports FC 24 introduced a new wrinkle to its yearly Team of the Season promo. The TOTS Live promo gives boosted cards to players from all over the world which can also be upgraded based on real-world performance. Of course, many of those cards are very expensive on the market, making it tough for players to add them to their lineup. Thankfully, EA Sports FC 24 has also dropped a new Evolution that gives a further boost to TOTS Live cards. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Live TOTS Upgrade Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

The best news is that this Evolution is completely free. If you've packed a TOTS Live card, you might as well toss them in. However, you do have three weeks before to start the Evo, so it might be worth waiting to see if you can pack someone better. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Pace: 93

Rarity: TOTS Live

Max PlayStyles: 8

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +1 Overall, +2 Passing, +2 Defending, +2 Physical, +2 Dribbling, and the Long Ball Pass and Press Proven PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the Live TOTS Upgrade Evolution

Of course, the problem with this Evolution is that the best players are very expensive. It would be great to use the Evo on Bruno Fernandes or Luka Modric, but most players can't afford those cards. Below, we've selected a few of the more affordable options, though a few of them will still cost you a significant chunk of Coins:

Lucas Vazquez (SBC) – Real Madrid

Dominik Szoboszlai – Liverpool

Piero Hincapie – Leverkusen

John McGinn – Aston Villa

Szoboszlai is one of the most expensive options on the list. That makes sense when you realize that he'll have four face stats above 90 after this Evolution. Considering Liverpool will likely help him to at least one upgrade, this is a very powerful player who is only 150,000 Coins. Similarly, Lucas Vazquez's new SBC is worth completing. He's already a solid player, but this makes him that much better and chances are high he'll grab an upgrade or two.

Hincapie costs about the same as Szoboslai and isn't quite as good after this first update. However, it's important to remember that Leverkusen is unbeaten this season, so he'll likely get at least one further upgrade. Finally, McGinn's Aston Villa squad already picked up one of the two wins needed to get him the first boost. The team also scored three of the eight goals needed for the second. Considering McGinn is a free objective, he's an easy fallback if you don't feel like spending money.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Live TOTS Upgrade expires on May 19th.