EA Sports FC 24: Team of the Season League Release Schedule

Today, developer Electronic Arts has kicked off its annual Team of the Season promo in EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team. Every year, this promo celebrates the past year in soccer, giving players from every league around the world boosted cards. It's easily one of the most exciting times in EA Sports FC 24 because getting high-rated players is incredibly easy. However, the TOTS promo goes on for over a month to give each major league its own week in the spotlight. EA always changes the release order from year to year, so we've put together a quick calendar to show you when to expect your favorite league to get its TOTS release in EA Sports FC 24.

EA FC 24 TOTS Release Calendar

(Photo: EA Sports)

As mentioned, each major league gets one week as the marquee league in Ultimate Team. However, this year is a little different because fans will find players from both the men's and women's versions of those major leagues in packs, meaning more high-rated cards will be available than ever before. Plus, EA is introducing a few new wrinkles to the release schedule, which we'll get into below. Here's the release order for the major leagues:

TOTS Live – April 19th

– April 19th Premier League and BWSL – April 26th

– April 26th Bundesliga and Frauen Bundesliga – May 3rd

– May 3rd Ligue 1 and D1 Arkenma – May 10th

– May 10th LaLiga and Liga F – May 17th

– May 17th Serie A and NWSL – May 24th

– May 24th Ultimate TOTS – May 31st

TOTS Live is the first new addition to this year's Team of the Season promo. For this promo, cards have been given boosts but can be upgraded further based on real-world performance. As of this writing, this team is currently in packs, so if you're interested in playing EA FC's version of fantasy soccer, it's worth trying to pick up a player or two.

If this is your first TOTS, you might be wondering what Ultimate TOTS is. Essentially, this squad takes the best players from every other TOTS squad to make a super team. If you're looking for a good time to open up packs, it doesn't get much better than this. That said, there are so many packs coming out during TOTS, that it's probably not worth saving for the final week.

The last thing to note is that EA is doing something a little different with the minor leagues this year. Instead of dropping a minor league alongside each major league, the team is mixing all of the other leagues and will drop new cards each week. That should make things a little more interesting for fans of lower-league teams. Here are all of the leagues eligible for the Mixed League releases:

Eredivisie

Super Lig

Liga Portugal

MLS

EFL

Roshn Saudi League

Scotland Premiership

Germany 2. Bundesliga

Switzerland Super League

Austria Bundesliga

Poland Ekstraklasa

Sweden Allsvenskan

Belgian Pro League

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.