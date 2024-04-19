EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Attacking Mid Connection Evolution

These are the best players to use the Attacking Mid Connection Evolution on in EA FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 has kicked off its annual Team of the Season promo today with its new TOTS Live squad. This new team of cards can all be upgraded based on real-world performance, making them valuable items for many EA FC 24 players. Developer Electronic Arts has also introduced a new set of Evolutions which can be used to upgrade lower-rated cards. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Attacking Mid Connection Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Attacking Mid Connection Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

This Evolution is completely free, making it a must-do. You're getting a massive boost across the board, which will make this player a deadly threat going forward. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 87

Max Dribbling: 91

Position: CAM

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +3 Pace, +4 Shooting, +4 Passing, +4 Dribbling, +2 Physical, +1 Skill Moves, the First Touch and Tiki Taka PlayStyles, and the Rapid PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Attacking Mid Connection Evolution

Most of the top options for this Evolution will cost you a small chunk of Coins to pick up. That said, there are several great options you can get for relatively cheap. The list below includes the best options that won't break the bank:

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

TOTW Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Dynasties Ianis Hagi – D. Alaves

Hero Joe Cole – Premier League/English

TOTW Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr

Bellingham is the most expensive of the players listed, but he's also one of the best options in the game. While he lacks the top-end pace that makes other players so great, his other skills (particularly his dribbling) make up for it. Similarly, Odegaard isn't quick, but his dribbling and passing are top-notch, making him an excellent string-puller in your midfield. Joe Cole is similar, but also has 91 pace, making him an attractive option, especially with his ability to flex to the wing.

Hagi and Talisca come from non-top-5 leagues, making them a bit harder to link, but if you can manage it, they're solid players. Hagi has a similar split to Odegaard but has much more pace and the coveted 5-star/5-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves combo. Talisca, on the other hand, brings 94 shooting along with good passing and dribbling. If you want someone who can bang in long shots or flex to Striker, he's your man.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Attacking Mid Connection expires on May 17th.