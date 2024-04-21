EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Nuclear Defender Evolution

On April 19th, the team at Electronic Arts kicked off the annual Team of the Season promo in EA Sports FC 24. This year, the promo started with a brand-new wrinkle in the form of TOTS Live cards. Those cards can be upgraded based on real-world performances, making several of the cards highly sought after in Ultimate Team. Even if you haven't been able to get one of the good ones, EA Sports FC 24 is dropping daily new Evolutions during the promo, giving them a chance to upgrade lower-rated cards. Recently, the team added the Nuclear Defender upgrade, which lets you boost a 74 OVR card up to 91. That's a huge boost and definitely worth considering. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, the biggest downside for this Evolution is that it will cost you 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points. Considering how many massive packs are available during the TOTS promo, your points might be better spent elsewhere. That said, here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 74

Max pace: 73

Max Shooting: 60

Max Physical: 75

Max PlayStyles: 6

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +17 Overall, +16 Pace, +16 Defending, +14 Physical, +18 Passing, +16 Dribbling, +19 Shooting, +1 Weak Foot, the Bruiser, Relentless, and Press Proven PlayStyles, and the Anticipate, First Touch, and Block PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Nuclear Defender Evolution

Because the boost is so massive, you can use just about any Silver defender you like and get a solid player. That said, a few players stand out from the crowd because of their mix of stats and links:

Levi Colwill – Chelsea

Stefan Bajcetic – Liverpool

Chris Richards – Crystal Palace

Jean-Philippe Gbamin – Everton

Unfortunately for some, the best players for this Evolution come from the Premier League. If you aren't running a team that fits, you might skip this one. That said, several of these players become great. Colwill and Richards are both high-pace center backs who can dominate the backline for most. Of course, better players will likely come around during TOTS, but they aren't bad players if you decide to go with this.

Meanwhile, Bajcetic and Gbamin both prowl the middle of the pitch. Bajcetic is slightly preferred because he should feel a little better on the ball, but Gbamin is a bit faster. Depending on your needs, either player should work.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Nuclear Defender expires on May 18th.