EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Trequartista Time Evolution Upgrade

EA Sports FC 24 usually holds new Evolutions for the weekend, but today developer Electronic Arts bucked the trend and released the Trequartista Time Evolution. Interestingly, this is the second Evolution in recent days that doesn't have a max Overall. That opens up the floodgates for very powerful boosts, though you will need to pay for this one. Hopefully, EA Sports FC 24 continues to drop these souped-up versions of Evolutions as we move toward Team of the Year. Below, you'll find the requirements for Trequartista Time and a list of the best players to use it on.

What is the EAFC 24 Trequartista Time Evolution Upgrade?

(Photo: EA Sports)

As hinted at above, this Evolution will require you to spend either Coins or real money. It's not as expensive as some of the other Evolutions we've seen recently, but it will run you either 75,000 Coins or 350 FP Points. That said, this one might be worth the cost because you can get a major boost to one of your strikers through it. Here are the requirements to keep in mind:

Max Pace: 90

Max Shooting: 86

Max Passing: 78

Max Dribbling: 84

Position: ST

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +11 Passing, +3 Dribbling, +3 Physical, +2 Pace, +2 Shooting, and add the Pinged Pass and Tiki-Taka+ PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the Trequartista Time Evolution

There are quite a few options to use this Evolution on, though a few stand out from the crowd. A few of the better options are Special cards that you might not have earned or won't want to buy. However, there are several that only require a player's Gold card:

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Jonatan Braut-Brunes (Dynasties) – OH Leuven

Cody Gakpo – Liverpool

Taiwo Awoniyi – Nottingham Forest

Darwin Nunez – Liverpool

Osimhen seems like the poster boy for this Evolution. As a tall striker with Pace to burn, he makes an excellent hold-up man, which means you'll be able to use the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle to lay the ball off to teammates for wide-open shots. Erling Haaland's cousin Braut-Brunes is another good option, though you'll need to buy his Dynasties card for 11,000 Coins and find a way to fit in a player from the Belgian Pro League.

The other three options all come from the Premier League, making them easy to link. Awoniyi was one of the rewards in Season 2 Part 1, so if you didn't select him, it's impossible to get him into your squad. That said, either of the Liverpool lads will do the job just as well. They can also both flex out to LW, making them a bit more versatile.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Trequartista Time Evolution expires on January 11.