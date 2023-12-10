EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Rare Defender Evolution Upgrade

As part of EA Sports FC 24's new Dynasties promo, developer Electronic Arts has dropped new Evolutions into Ultimate Team. The latest of these is the Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution, which lets players take one of their Rare Gold defenders and give them an overall boost. It's not the most exciting Evolution EA Sports FC 24 has implemented to date, and it's worth noting that this one isn't free. That makes it a bit tougher to recommend, but if you have extra cash burning a hole in your pocket, it might be worth the purchase price. Below, you'll find the requirements you need to keep in mind and the best options for the Evo.

What is the EAFC 24 Rare Defender Evolution Upgrade?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Again, this is not an Evolution everyone should run out and complete. Because it costs 150,000 Coins or 750 FP Points and doesn't give a huge boost, it's pretty skippable. That said, if you want to boost a gold card like Joao Cancelo or Leon Goretzka, this is an easy way to do it. Here are the requirements you need to keep in mind when selecting your player:

Max Overall: 87

Max Pace: 83

Min Defending: 61

Max Defending: 85

Rarity: Rare

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +2 Overall, +3 Passing, +3 Dribbling, +4 Defending, +4 Physical, +3 Pace, improve your player's Defensive Workrate to High, and add the Intercept+ PlayStyle.

The Best Players for the Rare Defender Evolution

There are quite a few options to use this Evolution on, though a few stand out from the crowd. Generally, you'll want to use this on a defender, but there are a few players who fit the requirements that play an attacking role. Below are several options for players who don't need previous Evos to get you started:

Joao Cancelo – Barcelona

William Saliba – Arsenal

Christopher Nkunku – Chelsea

Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

David Alaba – Real Madrid

Cancelo is probably the most popular option simply because he can play both wingbacks, giving him some added versatility. Plus, he already has solid base stats, so this only makes him that much better. For other traditional defenders, you'll want to look at players like Saliba and Alaba. With these boosts, they both get great Pace injections that will make them incredible options for your centerback position, though you can likely find better players on the market.

Goretzka might be worth the Coins. It's a slight boost on his Team of the Week card with an added PlayStyle+. That card is hovering around 45,000 Coins, so another boost could make him worth the money. Finally, Nkunku is an intriguing option because he's one of the better, non-special attackers in the game. Sure, the PlayStyle+ isn't perfect for a striker, but it could get some utility at the top of the pitch, getting some surprise steals from your opponent's backline.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Rare Defender expires on January 6.