EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Budding Starlet Evolution Upgrade

EA Sports FC 24's latest Evolution upgrade lets players target one of their lower-rated cards for a massive overall boost that largely comes from upgrades to shooting and passing. Importantly, developer EA Sports is giving everyone two chances with this upgrade, meaning you'll be able to use it on two players instead of just one. That makes it a little bit more powerful because new players can easily jumpstart their rise up the rankings with two relatively easy EA Sports FC 24 Evolutions.

What is the EAFC 24 Budding Starlet Evolution Upgrade?

Even on top of the big Overall upgrade, the best part of this Evolution is that it's completely free. That means you can create two 85 OVR fodder cards for SBCs even if you don't want to bother using the Evos for your main squad. Here are the requirements to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 77

Max Pace: 91

Max Shooting: 80

Max Dribbling: 83

Max Physical: 69

Position Must Not Be: CF

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +8 Overall, +3 Pace, +10 Shooting, +11 Passing, +8 Dribbling, +9 Physical, +5 Defending, and the Acrobatic and Quick Step PlayStyles

The Best Players for the Budding Starlet Evolution

There are quite a few options to use this Evolution on, though a few stand out from the crowd. For the most part, you'll want to look for low-rated wingers that already have Pace to burn. Giving them that shooting and passing boost should make a big impact. Here are the best options:

Jeremy Doku – Manchester City

Arda Guler – Real Madrid

Noni Madueke – Chelsea

Moses Simon – Nantes

Silas – Stuttgart

Doku and Madueke are the easiest options to take. Both players are pacey wingers who really shine with this boost to shooting and passing. They're also both 77 OVR by default, so you don't have to worry about using other Evolutions to get them up to snuff before starting the Budding Starlet Evo. Using them would mean you'll want to focus on a Premier League team, but that's pretty common in EAFC 24. At the very least, you won't have trouble putting a team together. It just might not be the most exciting one on the pitch.

Guler is an intriguing option because he's more of a midfield magician than any other player. The young, Turkish international has been injured recently, but this gives you the chance to help him realize his potential in EA Sports FC 24. Finally, both Simon and Silas require you to use the FC Founder II Evolution to get the most out of them. Fortunately, most players probably still have that Evo available, so if you want to take a different pick from everyone else, either guy is worth a look.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Budding Starlet Evolution expires on January 14.