EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Team 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

Last week, developer Electronic Arts dropped its yearly Ultimate Birthday celebration into EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team mode. Each year, this promo celebrates the birthday of Ultimate Team, but it's EA FC players who are the recipients of gifts. Recently, it was confirmed by EA that Ultimate Birthday is a two-week promotion, meaning EA Sports FC 24 players will enjoy another week of rewards and new cards in the transfer market. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of all of the leaked players in the Ultimate Birthday promo so far and a look at when the promotion is launching in EA Sports FC 24.

EAFC FC Birthday Leaked Players

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FIFATradingRomania on Twitter. The two accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

FC Birthday Leaked Players

Mo Salah – Liverpool

Similar to last week, EA has done a very good job of keeping the lid on leaks for this promo. In fact, the only reason Salah seems to have leaked is that EA Sports FC 24's current loading screen hints at his inclusion. That said, last week's promo included a host of upgraded players, including several updated Icons. This week will likely include more of the same, though EA does sometimes let down fans with the second week of a promo. Considering last week's headliner was Lionel Messi, that's a possibility, but it'll be exciting either way.

It's also worth noting that EA will drop new players through objectives, Evolutions, and Squad Building Challenges throughout the week. The first week of Ultimate Birthday brought a ton of new Evolutions to the table, so expect to see a repeat of that. There's also been a leak featuring card art for what appears to be a new version of Icons and Heroes. Those could launch this week, but it's more likely those are saved for a future promo.

EA Sports FC 24 FC Birthday Start Date

The FC Birthday promo will start on March 22nd at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the first Ultimate Birthday team leaves the game and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. Electronic Arts has already revealed in EA FC 24 when the promo will start thanks to a new loading screen that pops up before jumping into Ultimate Team. However, the loading screen doesn't tell us if this is a one-week promo or not, so we'll have to wait until the promo is available in-game to have a better idea about how this will work.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.