EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Silky Centre-Half Evolution

Last week, EA Sports FC 24 kicked off its annual Ultimate Birthday celebration in Ultimate Team. Each year, the developers at Electronic Arts bring a new set of boosted cards to Ultimate Team to celebrate the launch of the first Ultimate Team. This year, the promo has been extended over two weeks, giving players tons of new cards to purchase off the market or earn through in-game objectives. Alongside all this new content, the team has also introduced several new Evolutions, including the Silky Centre-Half Evo. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Silky Centre-Half Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

The good news is that this Evolution is completely free. Even if you don't have a card you want to use, you might as well complete the Evo to get cheap fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 86



Max Pace: 84

Max Physical: 86

Position: CB

Position Must Not Be: CDM

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +5 Overall, +1 Shooting, +4 Passing, +5 Dribbling, +3 Defending, +3 Physical, +3 Pace, +4 Weak Foot, +4 Skill Moves, the Trickster PlayStyle, and the Block PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Silky Centre-Half Evolution

Many of the best options are very expensive Team of the Week cards. If you have players like TOTW Raphael Varane or Heroes Ledley King already in your club, they're worth using. Below, we've found players that are relatively cheap and can still do the job. Here's the list of the best options:

Ronald Araujo – Barcelona

Jules Kounde – Barcelona

Antonio Rudiger – Barcelona

Naomi Girma (Future Stars) – San Diego Wave

As you can see, Barcelona has something of a stranglehold on this Evolution if you're trying to find a cheap option. Araujo is the best of the bunch if you're looking for a stout presence at the back. Kounde and Rudiger get a bit more pace and have much better links. Kounde can also flex out to right-back if needed, giving him a bit more versatility.

If you're looking for someone unique, Girma's Future Stars card is a solid option. Her links aren't great, but EA has been giving out US players often during the last few promos. If you picked up Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah in the recent season passes, it won't be as tough to get her into your lineup. Either way, her pace and defense are more than solid, though, at 5'5, you need to pair her with a larger CB for corners.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Silky Centre-Half Evolution expires on April 21st.