EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Relentless Winger 2 Evolution Upgrade

EA Sports FC 24 has another Evolution in Ultimate Team, but this one is more of a rehash of a previous Evo than something new for fans to dig into. Of course, that doesn't make it any less useful if you're trying to build a budget squad, but it is less exciting than something completely new. That said, with Black Friday coming soon, EA Sports FC 24 is about to have an influx of new players who will need ways to catch up to the competition. Below, you'll find a list of the requirements you'll need to keep in mind while picking a player and then a rundown of the best players to use the Relentless Winger 2 Evolution on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Relentless Winger 2 Evolution Upgrade?

(Photo: EA Sports)

This Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 doesn't give a massive Pace boost as you might expect for a winger. Instead, you'll get a nice upgrade to their playmaking ability, making them a dangerous crosser. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 79

Max Physical: 79

Max Pace: 91

Max Shooting: 79

Max Dribbling: 82

Position: RW

Once you finish all of the Objectives you'll earn +6 Overall, +7 Shooting, +7 Passing, +7 Dribbling, _4 Pace, and the Whipped Pass and Relentless PlayStyles.

The Best RWs for the Relentless Winger 2 Evolution

Unfortunately, there aren't too many exciting options for the Relentless Winger 2 Evolution in EA Sports FC 24. Instead, you should probably save this to see if Electronic Arts releases further Evos that you can partner with this one to give a player an even bigger boost. Here are the best options if you decide to use it right away.

Tim Weah – Juventus

Naomie Feller – Real Madrid

Leon Bailey – Aston Villa

Jeremy Doku – Manchester City

Noni Madueke – Chelsea

Weah has been a go-to player for winger Evolutions all year, and that remains true here. He's also someone who might be able to take advantage of further upgrades, so it might be worth doing, especially if you're running a Serie A squad. Feller is also intriguing because she plays for Real Madrid and has French nation links, making her a piece you can use to link together a squad.

Over in the Premier League, there are several potential options. Of the three listed above, Doku is probably the best one to go with because he has great links, and this Evolution only gets him to 83 OVR. That means you'll likely be able to give him further upgrades down the line.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Relentless Winger 2 Evolution expires on December 16.