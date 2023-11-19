EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Pacey Winger 2 Evolution Upgrade

Developer Electronic Arts recently added a new Evolution to EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team Mode. Interestingly, this Evolution is a rehash of one we've seen previously, allowing players to make use of it once again. The Pacey Winger 2 Evolution is nearly the exact same as the previous Evolution, but you'll want to check below for the best players to use it on because there are new players in EA Sports FC 24 who could make helpful additions to your club. First, let's take a look at the requirements for the Pacey Winger 2 Evolution and then look at the best players to use it on.

What is the Pacey Winger 2 Evolution in EA Sports FC 24?

Again, this Evolution is nearly the same as the first version of the Pacey Winger. The one big change is that EA has changed up the position requirements a bit. That said, if you're new to EA Sports FC 24 or have forgotten the requirements, you'll find them below. Here's what you need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 81

Max Physical: 75

Max Pace: 82

Max Passing: 80

Max Dribbling: 85

Position: LW

Once you complete all of the Objectives associated with the Evolution, you'll earn +4 Overall, +8 Pace, +4 Passing, +4 Dribbling, +3 Shooting, +4 Physical, and the Rapid and Quick Step PlayStayles.

Best LWs for EAFC 24 Pacey Winger 2 Evolution

Before getting to the list, it's important to note that it's probably worth saving this Evolution instead of using it right away. It's just not that powerful, and EA might release something in the future that lets you chain upgrades to get a much better player. If you want to use it now, here are the best options currently in the game:

Leandro Trossard – Arsenal

Cesinha – Daegu FC

Nani – Adana Demirspor

Athenea del Castillo – Real Madrid

Angel Alarcon – Barcelona

Giacomo Raspadori – Napoli

There are a few intriguing options here, but most players have Premier League squads, which is why Trossard makes the list. The Arsenal winger is more than solid, and the Pace boost helps him even more. If you're looking for something a bit more out there, Cesinha and Nani get great boosts and have usable nation links. They just play in little-used leagues, making them a bit hard to get into your team.

Athenea and Alarcon are both good options for La Liga squads. Athenea does play in the women's version of the league, but her Spanish heritage makes it easy to get her into a squad full of La Liga players. Finally, Raspadori is a great option for Serie A sides. He has great Pace and is an excellent candidate for future Evolutions.

EA Sports FC 24 is out now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Pacey Winger 2 Evolution expires on December 17.