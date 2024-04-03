EA Sports FC 24 Accidentally Gives Players Tradeable David Beckham

EA Sports FC 24 is seemingly gearing up to drop its second Golazo team into Ultimate Team mode, but the developer has made another major mistake today with its latest Squad-Building Challenge. This error isn't quite as bad as the blunder that gave a ton of players an essentially free version of Team of the Year Lionel Messi in January, but it will have implications on the transfer market. Today, EA Sports FC 24 launched a new David Beckham Icon SBC. Traditionally, if you complete those SBCs, you can't trade the player for Coins on the market. They're yours forever. Electronic Arts accidentally made this SBC tradeable, giving players a short window to make a few hundred thousand coins.

EA FC 24 Gives Players Future Stars Icon David Beckham

They really removed his SBC cause they simple forgot to put him as untradeable



💀#fc24 pic.twitter.com/U5ixkBPqiL — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) April 3, 2024

As mentioned, every Icon SBC EA Sports FC 24 has ever released gave players an untradeable player as the final reward. Until today's David Beckham debacle. Now, the SBC has since been taken down while EA presumably flips the switch to change the reward to untradeable, but players did have a chunk of time where they could quickly complete the SBC's segments and trade him on the open market for north of 300,000 Coins. Of course, they'd have to use a ton of their fodder cards to complete the SBC, but it's probably worth it for players sitting on a bunch of unusable cards.

Either way, this mistake caused David Beckham's Future Stars Icon to drop off a cliff price-wise. Yesterday, the Icon was sitting at around 525,000 Coins on the market. After today's release, the card went down to as low as 375,000 and is currently sitting at right around 395,000 Coins. That is a roughly 35% drop-off in a single day. Sure, the overall market might not be hugely impacted, but the mistake has certainly had an impact on EA Sports FC 24.

EA has made an official comment on the matter, saying, "The Future Stars Beckham SBC Group has been temporarily removed from the game as it was incorrectly providing Tradable rewards. Players who partially completed the SBC Group will get their Player Items back in the coming days, and their SBC Group progress will be saved when the SBC Group returns." Given what's happened, that's about the best players can hope for, but it is frustrating that the live content team continues to make errors like this often giving some players an unfair advantage.

What's Next for EA Sports FC 24?

EA Sports FC 24 is continuing its Golazo promo in Ultimate Team this week with a second squad of Icons and Heroes. While the full promo team hasn't leaked yet, we do know that top players like Jairzinho, Eric Cantona, and Roberto Carlos are coming later this week. Hopefully, there aren't any new blunders coming alongside the new team.

EA Sports FC 24 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.