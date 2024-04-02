EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Backline to Frontline Evolution

In the world of soccer, players who score goals often get all the love. If you make a living in defense, you'll be loved by the home fans. However, those players often don't get the same worldwide acclaim as guys like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland. To that end, the latest Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 finally gives those big boys at the back the chance to get forward and spend time at striker. The Backline to Frontline Evolution lets EA FC 24 players take a center back and give them a massive shooting boost and position change to put them at the top of their formation. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Backline to Frontline Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

The best part about this Evolution is that it's completely free. Even if you don't have a card you want to use it on, you should complete this Evo and grab free, high-rated fodder for future Squad-Building Challenges. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 86

Max Pace: 86

Max Dribbling: 88

Min Defending: 80

Max Positions: 3

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +5 Overall, +14 Shooting, +4 Passing, +2 Defending, +3 Physical, +5 Pace, +6 Dribbling, +1 Weak Foot, the Striker position, the Power Shot and Quick Step PlayStyles, and the Aerial and Power Header PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Backline to Frontline Evolution

Many of the top options for this Evolution are Special cards, which will run you a hefty chunk of change on the open market. Because of that, we're only including cards that won't run you more than about 25,000 Coins if you don't already have them. Here's the list of the best options:

Eder Militao – Real Madrid

Sandro Tonali – Newcastle

Joao Cancelo – Barcelona

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan

Franck Yannick Kessie (Radioactive) – Al Ahli

Militao and Tomori aren't going to cut it at striker for most players given their lackluster shooting even after the boost. However, if you're planning to keep them at their real-world position, it's hard to top 90 pace at CB. Militao is the better of the duo thanks to his passing and dribbling, but both players will be solid at the back.

Meanwhile, Tonali and Cancelo are still probably better suited to the middle of the field, but could certainly do the job up top. Cancelo is better played as a second striker, given his passing, but he also makes a decent enough target man for crosses. Finally, Kessie has a rocket for a foot with this boost and, while he does cost a bit more than the price listed above, he was available for free during December. If you completed his objective back then, you'll have a great player from the Saudi league at no extra cost.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Backline to Frontline Evolution expires on April 29th.