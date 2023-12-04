EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Relentless Meets Radioactive Evolution Upgrade

With the launch of the Radioactive promo in EA Sports FC 24, developer Electronic Arts has been pumping out new content to help players fix chemistry issues in their squad. On the third day of the event, EA dropped a new Evolution upgrade that players can use to upgrade a low-rated LB to make them more usable. The new Relentless Meets Radioactive Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 lets you take a leftback and give them a big Pace boost to make them into a player who can bomb down the sidelines and set up goals from the wings. First, let's take a look at the requirements and then get into the best options for the Relentless Meets Radioactive.

What is the EAFC 24 Relentless Meets Radioactive Evolution Upgrade?

In addition to the Pace boost, players will get a Weak Foot upgrade and smaller boosts across the board. However, you will need to drop either 500 FP Points or 100,000 Coins to unlock it. That makes it a bit of a tougher sell unless you just have a ton of Coins burning a hole in your pocket. Here are the requirements to keep in mind when selecting a player:

Max overall: 85

Max Pace: 80

Max Passing: 86

Position Must Not be a CB or CDM

Position: LB

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +3 Passing, +2 Physical, +3 Dribbling, +10 Pace, +3 Defending, +1 Weak Foot, and the Relentless PlayStyles.

The Best LBs for the Relentless Meets Radioactive Evolution

There are quite a few options to use this Evolution on, though it might still be worth skipping due to the cost. Here are the best options for the Relentless Meets Radioactive Evo:

Dennis Appiah – Saint-Etienne

Takehiro Tomiyasu – Arsenal

Ona Batlle – Barcelona

Katie McCabe – Arsenal

Marcos Acuna – Sevilla

Appiah is only worth using if you've been putting previous Evolutions on him. That said, if you've been keeping him updated, he is a beast. It's worth looking through the players you've used the previous wingback Evos on to see if one you have fits in the same mold as Appiah. Tomiyasu could also use previous Evos, but even his base is decent enough and is a good candidate for future Evolutions.

Batlle and McCabe are both solid players, though they might be tough to link into a squad depending on what your team makeup is. Finally, Acuna is probably the best option if you don't have other players you've already Evolved. From his base, he's getting a great upgrade and is solid fodder when you upgrade.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Radioactive Evolution expires on December 30.