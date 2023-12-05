EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Detail Oriented Evolution Upgrade

Of all the new features developer Electronic Arts added to EA Sports FC 24, Evolutions is undoubtedly the most exciting. Using these, Ultimate Team players can take low-rated players and upgrade them into stars. Today, EA dropped a brand-new Evolution called Detail Oriented, giving players an easy way to layer previous Evolutions on top of each to get a massive boost. Whether you've been keeping up with Evolutions or are new to EA Sports FC 24, this is an Evo worth doing because it's incredibly simple and equally versatile. Let's take a look at the Detail Oriented Evolution in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Detail Oriented Evolution Upgrade?

For this Evolution, you'll grab nice boosts to Shooting, Dribbling, and Passing, making it a solid option for any attacker on your team. Plus, it's a free Evo, so you can use it on a high-rated player to bump them up by four Overall and get yourself some very cheap fodder for future SBCs. Here are the requirements to keep in mind when selecting a player:

Max Pace: 90

Max Passing: 83

Max Defending: 80

Max Shooting: 82

Max Dribbling: 82

Max Physical: 77

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +7 Passing, +2 Physical, +7 Dribbling, +2 Pace, +3 Defending, +7 Shooting, and the Trickster and Chip Shot PlayStyles.

The Best Players for the Detail Oriented Evolution

There are quite a few options to use this Evolution on, though you'll get the most out of it if you use it on a player you've used a previous Evolution on. Below are several options for players who don't need previous Evos to get you started:

Nuno Mendes – PSG

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United

Joe Gomez – Liverpool

Elye Wahi – Lens

Nahuel Molina – Atletico Madrid

Again, the best-case scenario for this Evolution is if you have a previous Evolution who fits the bill. Depending on what you've already done, you can get a player as high as 91 OVR with this Evolution. That said, if you don't already have an Evolved player that works, you do have some options. Mendes, Wan-Bissaka, Molina, and Gomez are all solid options who can help out on the defensive side of the ball with the extra Pace.

However, the best option is to find a player like Wahi who would make an excellent candidate for future Evolutions. Detail Oriented is the best hint yet that EA is going to continue giving players options to improve their Evolutions throughout the year, but you have to be prepared. Wahi is low enough rated to start that he'll be in line for several upgrades in the future. There are other players like Cesinha, Florian Balogun, Pedro Neto, and many more who fall into that same category, so you'll want to pick a player that fits your squad.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Detail Oriented expires on December 30.