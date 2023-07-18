EA Sports FC 24 Gameplay Trailer Gives First Look at HyperMotionV, PlayStyles

Today, Electronic Arts finally gave fans their first look at EA Sports FC 24 in motion. While much of it was cinematic gameplay, the developers dug deep into the systems to tell us all about the three new and improved technologies that are powering the on-field product. The focus for this year is making the top stars play just like they do in real life, which is why EA Sports FC 24 is using HyperMotionV to track more real-world players than ever before and PlayStyles to infuse the best players with specific traits that give them abilities that mimic their real-life skills.

HyperMotionV has been enhanced this year to allow EA to capture even more real-life matches and then translate that data into the game. In the gameplay deep dive, EA Sports FC 24 devs gave players a look at how that works with some footage of Erling Haaland scoring a wonder goal that would’ve been impossible to replicate in FIFA 23. In EAFC 24, the team is able to do just that, adding new animations to the game within a few days of it happening in real life. The tech also lets them expand their suite of running styles, which should make every player on the pitch feel slightly different, upping that realism even more.

https://twitter.com/EASPORTSFC/status/1681317911724425216?s=20

Likewise, PlayStyles is expanding the old Traits system to 34 new abilities, all of which have two variations to help players stand out even more. For example, if someone like Haaland has the Power Header trait, they’ll have the ability to drive headers toward the goal with much more pace than a normal player; however, that trait can be upgraded to Power Header+, which means even more force is behind that shot. Obviously, we’ve seen traits in previous FIFA games, but this new system should help separate players to an even greater degree.

Finally, EA Sports FC 24 sees an improved Frostbite Engine that makes use of the SAPIEN tech that was first shown off in Madden NFL 24. This full rebuilding of player skeletons will help iron out all the small inconsistencies in how players move, making for an even more realistic product. EA Sports FC 24 is out on September 29 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.