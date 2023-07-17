EA Sports FC 24 Expanding Fan Favorite System, Leaks Say

EA Sports FC 24 was finally announced last week, with EA Sports revealing its cover star and a few other key details about gameplay features and modes. However, we have yet to get the full gameplay reveal, as that’s slated for July 18. Recently, a new leak has revealed that at least part of that reveal will likely include new information about changes coming to AcceleRATE, the next-gen feature that was included in FIFA 23 and expanded the possibilities for player movement. The leak claims that the feature will be getting an expansion, providing players with even more ways to customize their squad.

This leak comes courtesy of DonkTrading on Twitter, who has successfully leaked all kinds of EA Sports FC 24 ad FIFA info in the past. In the tweet, they claim that EAFC 24 will include seven different AcceleRATE types, up from three last year. These seven types will include the three from FIFA 23 (Lengthy, Explosive, and Controlled) while adding Mostly Lengthy, Mostly Explosive, Controlled Lengthy, and Controlled Explosive. As always, take this leak with a hefty grain of salt, but many players loved the system last year, so it makes sense for EA to expand it even further.

If you skipped FIFA 23, the AcceleRATE feature essentially dictates how a player accelerates from a standstill. The default option in FIFA 23 was Controlled, while shorter, more agile players got Explosive and taller players were Lengthy. Explosive lets players accelerate quickly, while Lengthy means that the player will have higher top-end speed over a long distance, letting taller defenders eventually catch up to agile wingers. Upping the options to seven should give users even more differentiation between types of players, letting you customize your lineup to your specifications. EA’s also set to introduce a new mechanic called Playstles+, which reads similarly to X-Factors in Madden, though we’ll need to actually see what EA Sports is doing with the system before we know for sure.

Either way, it’s an exciting time to be a fan of EA Sports FC 24. The game was just revealed and EA’s content roadmap shows that we’ll consistently get new info dumps across the next few weeks ahead of EAFC 24‘s September 29 launch date. You can actually pick the game up early on September 22 if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC platforms.