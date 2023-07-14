EA Sports FC 24 Makes Long Overdue Changes to Ultimate Team

EA Sports FC 24 is making some long overdue quality-of-life improvements to Ultimate Team. None of the tweaks are groundbreaking or going to overhaul the experience of playing Ultimate Team from previous FIFA games, however, they are improvements players have been asking for and are celebrating over on the game's Reddit page.

Perhaps the most notable of these changes is that players of Ultimate Team will be able to change the positions of their players without consumables. Meanwhile, the other notable change is a complete time saver. With EA Sports FC 24, Ultimate Team players will be able to claim all Objectives rewards at one time. This isn't a major feature, but it's been players have been asking for quite some time.

A "Quality of Life Improvements" infographic for the game also teases the ability to build new squads with improved Chemistry for Icons and more seamless navigation between features. Of course, there could be more qualify-of-life improvements beyond this, but these are the ones EA has gone ahead and highlighted at the moment.

EA Sports FC 24 is set to release worldwide on September 29, 2023 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When it releases it will be available for $69.99. Unfortunately, it will not be available with EA Play until sometime next year, if previous patterns hold, which means the only option to play the full game at release will be to buy it.

"EA Sports FC 24 is a new era for The World's Game: 19,000+ fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and over 30 leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created," reads an official pitch for the game. "Feel closer to the game with three cutting-edge technologies powering unparalleled realism in every match: HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite Engine. HyperMotionV captures the game as it's truly played, using volumetric data from 180+ pro men's and women's matches to ensure movement in-game accurately reflects real-world action on the pitch."