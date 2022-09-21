EA's Iron Man Game Will Tell a "New Story" For Tony Stark

EA's upcoming Iron Man game will tell a new story for Tony Stark. It's pretty hard to offer a fresh new take on major superheroes given they've been around for decades, have seen numerous authors create new stories around them, and been adapted for the big screen. That's not to say there isn't any originality or new takes, but it's hard to find a new angle while still retaining the core pieces of some of these characters. With that said, games like Marvel's Spider-Man have proven it can be done with flying colors. That's a character that has been adapted countless times, yet Insomniac's take felt new and managed to be one of Spidey's best outings.

EA is looking to do something similar for its newly announced Iron Man game. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Iron Man video game executive producer Oliver Proulx stated that Marvel is pushing EA Motive to tell a new story for the Marvel hero and make it its own. In the interview, Marvel Games creative director Bill Rosemann noted how it wants to give developers the freedom they want to tell the stories they want to tell, even if that means doing something drastic like blowing up the moon.

"But [Marvel is] also really pushing us to make this Motive's version of Iron Man," said Proulx. "What is the new story that we can tell with Tony Stark? That is incredibly empowering for the team. It's very much about collaboration and working together on a weekly basis, pushing ideas, challenging each other… it's a great experience."

As of right now, it will likely be a while before we see what the Iron Man game even looks like. It's also not the only Marvel game EA is working on. The publisher confirmed it has multiple Marvel video games in the works, but it's likely those are even further out than Iron Man. Either way, it sounds like studios are really going to deliver on some superhero wish fulfillment.

