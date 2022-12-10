Elden Ring No Longer 2022's Best-Selling Game

Elden Ring has enjoyed a No. 1 spot on the list of best-selling games in the United States all year, but as of this week, the open-world FromSoftware game has officially lost that title. According to The NPD Group's breakdown of sales in the U.S. games industry tallied as of November 2022, Elden Ring has its top spot to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a game which climbed to the top of the sales charts throughout the course of what amounted to about one month.

Mat Piscatella, executive director of Video Games at The NPD Group, shared the latest report from The NPD Group on Friday to show what the sales breakdowns looked like as of November 2022. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released on October 27th and naturally swept November in terms of sales while moving on to dethrone Elden Ring for the year, too.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II repeated as the month's best-selling title in dollar sales while also becoming the best-seller for 2022 year to date," the report from The NPD Group said. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was followed on the chart by three November new releases: God of War: Ragnarok, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, and Sonic Frontiers."

Given Call of Duty's presence when it comes to its annual releases like Modern Warfare 2, it shouldn't be too surprising to hear of its quick climb to the top, but beating Elden Ring in just a month is still quite the feat given that the FromSoftware game released back in February and had a head start for months. While Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 certainly had and still have their detractors, the Call of Duty plans continue moving forward with more content shown off as recently as this week.

Elden Ring also has content on the way as does FromSoftware overall with the developer recently sharing insights into its plans. During the acceptance speech for the Game of the Year award won at The Game Awards 2022, FromSoftware teased that there is still more it wants to do with Elden Ring, so the hopes for full-fledged DLC remain alive. FromSoftware also confirmed plans for a new Armored Core game meant to release in 2023, though it doesn't have a set release date.