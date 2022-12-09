Elden Ring Creator Teases More Plans for DLC, Updates

Elden Ring had quite the week with a free Colosseum Update dropping recently, a Game of the Year win at The Game Awards 2023, and a surprise Bill Clinton nod, but that's apparently far from the end of Elden Ring news that we'll be hearing about. During the acceptance speech for the Game of the Year award given away at Thursday's event, Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki talked about the game's reception and also its future by teasing that FromSoftware still had more planned for the game.

The comments were brief and were relayed via a translation of Miyazaki's remarks, but they were quickly picked up on by fans who were looking for some sort of Elden Ring announcement to come from the event.

"As for Elden Ring, we still have several more things we want to do," said Miyazaki in the clip below where he accepted the award for the game.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to @ELDENRING for their big win! @fromsoftware_pr #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3042IRMEcm — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

So, will those "several things" be updates, DLC, or a mix of both? The last option is probably the most likely. The game's already been getting updates routinely since it launched to fix bugs and iron out potential outliers in PvP, and as evidenced by this week's Colosseum Update, FromSoftware has no problems dropping big features in free updates. However, past FromSoftware games including the Dark Souls games and Bloodborne have set a precedent for the developer's titles getting paid DLC options, too. It's also worth pointing out that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was an exception to this rule and did not get a paid DLC. It instead got a sizable free update of its own, but no full-fledged DLC.

Elden Ring DLC was at the top of many Game Awards watchers' wishlists, so while it's disappointing that we didn't get that announcement from the show, Miyazaki's comments should assuage any worries that FromSoftware might've been done with Elden Ring after opening up the Colosseums to PvP battles.

FromSoftware also announced during The Game Awards that it's working on a new Armored Core game called Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. A release date was not announced, but it's scheduled to be out at some point in 2023.