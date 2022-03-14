Elden Ring Easter Egg Features a Clever Tribute to George R.R. Martin

George RR Martin played a critical role in the development of Elden Ring. While the Game of Thrones creator did not write the game’s script, he was responsible for its backstory, coming up with a number of details to flesh out the game’s world. While fans of Martin’s work haven’t found any blatant references to A Song of Fire and Ice or anything like that, PC Gamer has picked up on an interesting callback to the man himself; it seems that all of the gods and demigods in the game have an initial that begins with “G,” “R,” or “M.”

As an example, PC Gamer points to the game’s four big bosses: Godfrey, Rennala, Radagon, and Marika. However, it seems that this extends to all of the holders of the named Great Runes. We won’t get into great detail here to avoid spoilers, but this is a neat inclusion that many players probably wouldn’t have noticed on their own! It’s impossible to say for certain whether this homage was created by Martin himself, or if the writers at FromSoftware came up with the tribute. Either way, it’s a pretty cool detail!

Martin’s involvement likely drew a lot of attention to Elden Ring following the game’s announcement. However, much of Elden Ring‘s success is likely owed to the game’s strong word of mouth; Elden Ring launched last month to universal critical acclaim. Since then, the game has become widely discussed across social media, earning far more attention than any of director Hidetaka Miyazaki’s previous works. While many Souls fans have clearly been enjoying the game, it seems that Elden Ring has attracted quite a few players that wouldn’t have tried it otherwise. It’s been interesting to see the positive reception, and it certainly bodes well for the game’s long-term success!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

