Elden Ring Review Roundup

The embargo for Elden Ring lifted today, just two days before the game is set to release. The game will go on sale Friday, February 25th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Naturally, some potential buyers might still be on the fence about whether or not this is the type of game that they will enjoy. However, we have rounded up a number of reviews from across the web, in order to give you an idea of what to expect when the game does release.

The year has only just begun, but Elden Ring is already looking like one of the strongest candidates for 2022’s Game of the Year. As of this writing, the game has an incredibly impressive score on Metacritic. The Metascore for the PlayStation 5 version is currently sitting at a 97, while the Xbox Series X and PC versions each have Metascores of 95. When it comes to reviews, it’s always important to keep in mind that quality is subjective, and no game is for everyone, but this is a very good sign ahead of Elden Ring‘s release.

For those unfamiliar with Elden Ring, the game is the latest from developer FromSoftware. Published by Bandai Namco, the game is directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, best known for his work on the Souls franchise. Those games have a well-established track record for their difficulty, but the general consensus on Elden Ring seems to be that the game keeps the challenge, but it doesn’t seem to be as intimidating for newcomers. Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin also played a role in crafting the game’s lore. All of ComicBook.com’s previous coverage of Elden Ring can be found right here.

Do the reviews for Elden Ring have you excited to check out the game? Have you been eagerly awaiting the game’s release? Let us know in the comments or shareyour thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming! And keep reading to see what reviewers are saying about Elden Ring!

ComicBook.com – Tanner Dedmon

“Elden Ring isn’t a perfect FromSoftware game, but it’s aremarkable evolution of nearly everything people loved or detested aboutthe developer’s past works. It’s found what feels like an agreeablebalance between accommodating newcomers and alleviating frustrationswhile maintaining the signature difficulty expected from the studio.”

Rating 4.5 out of 5

VGC – Jordan Middler

“Elden Ring is a fantastic game that can still deliver the unmatchedthrill of defeating a tough boss after an hours-long battle. Those whoworship at the church of Souls-like will find a game that’s basicallyeverything they ever wanted. There are more bosses than ever, more areasto explore, and so much lore to find that the digital archaeologists ofthe Souls community will be kept busy for years.”

Rating: 5 out of 5

Game Rant – Pam K Ferdinand

“However, when judged on its own merits, Elden Ring isa phenomenal game that will disappoint very few. It has most of thecomponents that fans of the genre seek: a wondrous aesthetic, a feelingof mystery that invites exploration, skillfully designed andintimidating adversaries, and rich gameplay with a lot of replayabilitythanks to the various classes and builds. In the end, Elden Ring is more than just an open-world Dark Souls. It is strong in its own right, with tweaks to the classic Souls blueprint that create a refreshing new experience that still feels familiar.”

Rating: 5 out of 5

GamesRadar+ – Joel Franey

“When Elden Ring hits the rails, the momentum carries it forward andrefuses to slow down. My peaks of rage at being stomped on by toweringtitans never stopped being fun despite that, with that very particularform of masochistic joy you get from wrestling with FromSoftware games.It might not be as groundbreaking as its inspirations, but taken on itsown terms, Elden Ring might be the best of its brethren – and that’ssomething I’m still struggling to believe has actually happened.”

Rating: 5 out of 5

Destructoid – Chris Carter

“To say I was blown away by Elden Ring is an understatement.Sure it’s still going to appear esoteric and unapproachable to a subsetof people. There are things it could still do better in terms ofonboarding, and it could do even more on the front of quality-of-lifeenhancements for returning Souls players.

But as an experience, it’s one of the most wondrous and open-endedgames I’ve played in years. It has so much to say from a designperspective that people will be talking about its choices for years onend, and playing it for longer.”

Rating: 10 out of 10

GamesBeat – Jay Henningsen

“Maybe I’m just becoming jaded by all the games lately that I think wereoverhyped and then underdelivered, but Elden Ring is a rare example of agame that grabbed ahold me and won’t let go. I’m joyfully exploringevery inch of the land and delighting in my discoveries, and I don’t seemyself stopping any time soon”

Rating: 5 out of 5

Gaming Bible – Ewan Moore

“Elden Ring is a constantly surprising adventure that has takenFromSoftware’s tried-and-tested formula to delirious new heights. One ofthe best video games of the last decade, and an absolutely essentialrelease, Elden Ring really does confirm that 2022 is off to an incredible start.”

Rating: 10 out of 10

Dexerto – Sam Smith

“Make no mistake, Elden Ring is to the Souls subgenre what Breath of theWild was to the Zelda franchise; it took a classic dungeon-divingformula and opened it up, adding more choice, nuance, and combatflexibility in the process. It feels destined to kickstart a wave of”did you know you could do this?” YouTube videos, and a deeperdiscussion of build-crafting.”

Rating: 9 out of 10

