George R.R. Martin Reveals How He Got Involved With Elden Ring

Elden Ring just might be one of the most anticipated games of 2022, and with good reason: it’s a new game from Hidetaka Miyazaki with world-building from Game of Thrones scribe George RR Martin. However, some fans might be wondering exactly how that collaboration came to be! In a new blog post, Martin went into detail about the pitch, and why exactly he decided to sign on. Apparently, Martin is not a particularly big fan of video games, but he found himself impressed with what FromSoftware was working on, and it asked him to do something he enjoys.

“A few years back, Hidetaka Miyazaki and hisincredible team of game designers, the creators of the DARK SOULSvideogame series, reached out from Japan to ask me to help them createthe backstory and history for a new game they were working on. Now,video games are not really my thing — oh, I played a few back in thedawn of time, mainly strategy games like RAILROAD TYCOON, ROMANCE OF THETHREE KINGDOMS, and MASTER OF ORION — but this offer was too excitingto refuse. Miyazaki and his team from FromSoftware were doing groundbreaking stuff with gorgeous art, and what they wanted from me wasjust a bit of worldbuilding: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as afoundation for the game they planned to create. And as it happens, Ilove creating worlds and writing imaginary history,” Martin writes.

Martin went on to say that he sent the team his contribution to the game, and years have now passed since he had any involvement. That might seem surprising to some fans, but video game development is a long process, so it makes sense that it would take a while.

Thankfully, an end is nearly in sight! Elden Ring is set to release February 25th, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game can’t come soon enough for some fans. A network test last month drew massive interest, with codes selling for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market. Hopefully, the game will deliver on the hype when it finally makes its debut!

