Elden Ring Developer Teases Unannounced Game Releasing Soon

Despite Elden Ring having been released only roughly 4 months ago, developer From Software is already nearing the release of its next game. Elden Ring was one of the most anticipated games in quite a while thanks to the success of previous titles from From Software. The developer built a name for itself with games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro and then managed to lure in talent like Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin to help out with Elden Ring. This kind of momentum led to a lot of anticipation for the developer's latest game and led it to become the best selling game of 2022 thus far. It had a major appeal to Twitch streamers and YouTubers as well as mainstream audiences, allowing an otherwise niche genre to explode in a truly impressive manner.

From Software is already looking at what's next and it sounds like it won't be too long before we get to play it. In a new interview with 4gamer.net, renowned developer Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed that From Software's next game is in the "final stages". Miyazaki noted that there are other directors working on other titles at From, so it's likely someone else is handling this next game, but it's unclear what it will look like. Miyazaki also confirmed he's already working on his next game, but didn't offer up any details as to what it may be. In recent years, From has been focusing on more and more games within the "Souls" genre, so it's not hard to imagine it could be another game in that genre.

There's also a lot of demand for a new Armored Core, so that's another possibility. From Software has confirmed that Elden Ring will have a future beyond the first game, meaning there could be sequels, spin-offs, or even other multi-media projects like books or films. Nothing specific has been announced regarding the future of the Elden Ring IP, so it remains to be seen what will come of it.

What do you want to see from From Software's next game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.