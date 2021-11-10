Elden Ring Network Test Codes Are Already Up on eBay for Absurd Prices

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware will be holding a closed network test for Elden Ring, and lucky fans have already been selected. Those that weren’t able to get a code are in luck, as several have ended up on eBay. Right now, auctions for the PlayStation 5 test codes in North America are in the ballpark of just $300! Of course, those looking forward to the game could simply hold off a few more months until Elden Ring‘s full release, but where’s the fun in that? It’s hard to say how much these auctions will end at, but we can all agree that the number will be quite stupid.

Sadly, it’s not surprising to see these test codes selling for such high numbers. Over the last year, prices for video game related items have exploded on the secondary market. PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles have seen incredible demand, but it’s also extended to Pokemon cards, video game memorabilia, and a whole lot more. Unfortunately, that’s made it incredibly difficult for true fans to get what they want.

Elden Ring is easily one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2022, so it’s somewhat understandable that eager gamers would be willing to spend a lot to get in on the network test. At the end of the day though, it’s hard to overstate what a bad idea this is. Paying premium prices for this sort of thing will only encourage resellers to start hoarding network test codes, the same way they’ve done for consoles over the last year. While there are auctions for high amounts on eBay right now, the actual number of codes for sale is pretty small. However, as soon as resellers realize that this is the next thing they can make money on, gamers will be competing with bots to get in on network tests. That would be bad for fans, bad for the developers (who need the feedback), and bad for the industry.

Elden Ring is set to release February 25, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Elden Ring? Would you spend hundreds of dollars to join the network test? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!