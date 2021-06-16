Elden Ring Length Revealed

✖

Following the official reveal of a new Elden Ring trailer and the video game's highly anticipated release date of January 21, 2022, multiple interviews with FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki have gone live with details like the fact that it will include a hub area and fast travel among other odds and ends. Perhaps most notably, however, is that Famitsu actually asked Miyazaki about the length of the video game. According to Miyazaki, Elden Ring is roughly 30 hours in length.

That is, of course, assuming there are few detours, according to the director. The full quote is in Japanese but gives an idea of what to expect from the title when it launches. According to a translation by ComicBook.com, Miyazaki did also hedge his bets however by adding that he honestly isn't quite sure yet just how long it might take players, so take the "30 hours" marker with a grain of salt and all that.

"With ELDEN RING, we have applied all our dark fantasy and action-RPG expertise cultivated throughout the Dark Souls series, in order to create a bold, classical evolution of the genre," Miyazaki stated as part of the announcement when the recent trailer with the release date was revealed. "We've crafted a rich world with a staggering sense of scale, based off of legends written for the game by George R. R. Martin. ELDEN RING is a world full of mystery and peril, ready to be explored and discovered; a drama in which various characters flaunt their own mystique and ulterior motives. We sincerely hope you enjoy experiencing it for yourself."

As noted above, Elden Ring is set to release on January 21, 2022 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the highly anticipated upcoming video game right here.

