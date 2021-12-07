Elden Ring News Teased by The Game Awards Host

The Game Awards are just a few days away, and we’re starting to see hints about what the show will bring. Despite the name, the awards usually take a backseat to game trailers and new announcements, and it feels like this year will be no exception. In a new interview with USA Today, host Geoff Keighley discussed Elden Ring‘s trailer at Summer Game Fest, while also teasing the potential of more from the team at FromSoftware. Keighley spoke highly of his relationship with the studio, and his surprise that it was willing to showcase the trailer at Summer Game Fest, as opposed to E3.

“I was very happy because the trailerwas great. It was a great asset, a highly anticipated game that reallydelivered. There were a lot of things that were good about that so yes, Iwas uniquely excited to be able to bring that to people,” Keighley told USA Today. “This year? Oh,God, there are probably four or five things of that level. I can’t waitto show people this stuff. Summer Game Fest was a new thing that I hadcreated. The fact that FromSoftware bet on me and Summer Game Fest wherethey could have done more traditional E3 stuff, that meant a lot to me.It was a huge honor to work with the From guys, so stay tuned, theremay be more coming.”

With Elden Ring‘s February 22nd release date swiftly approaching, The Game Awards feels like a logical place for FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco to reveal more information. Besides FromSoftware’s past history with Keighley, The Game Awards has become one of the gaming industry’s biggest events in terms of viewership, and there’s nothing close to that scale over the next two months. While Keighley did not specifically state that the game will be featured during the broadcast, this is one game that fans can safely assume will appear at the show!

The Game Awards will take place Thursday, December 9th at 5 p.m. PT.

Are you excited for Elden Ring? Do you think the game will be featured during The Game Awards? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!