Elden Ring Nightreign Update Adds a Feature Fans Will Love

Elden Ring Nightreign has become one of the most beloved multiplayer spin-offs in recent memory, but developer FromSoftware isn’t letting up on the brakes just because of the title’s resounding success. The latest update, Patch 1.02, introduces two major features that directly reflect what the community has been asking for roughly since launch. Designed to improve both cooperative play and character progression, this patch has clearly been aimed at giving the community more control and better ways to enjoy the game.

Jumping right into the highlight features for this update, the first addition will likely clear up mental headaches for many within the community. The ability to filter Relics has arrived, allowing players to sort their many stored Relics in many ways to make navigating progression just that much easier. Players can now sort Relics using multiple selected effects. If more than one effect is selected under the same filter condition, the system will display any Relic that matches at least one of them. If multiple effects are selected through multiple conditions, only relics that satisfy all conditions will be displayed.

This small but meaningful change means players no longer have to scroll endlessly through their Relics list to find what they need. The improved filtering system makes everything faster and more intuitive for players new to the titles, and players who have been playing since day one. For dedicated players specifically, though, this feature removes a layer of tedium that has long been outstanding.

While Relic filtering is a highlight for Patch 1.02, a second, much-requested feature has also been added with the update’s release. Two-player expeditions have finally made their way into Elden Ring Nightreign after much community frustration following their odd omission on the title’s launch. Players can now choose to begin expeditions with a single partner instead of being forced to play as a trio, meaning players have more agency toward progressing at a pace that suits their preferred style of co-op play.

In addition to these two major features, the update includes a slew of gameplay adjustments and technical fixes. These range from balance updates to UI polish and stability improvements. A massive suite of bug fixes also accompanies the patch, addressing various issues reported by the community since the last update.

Patch 1.02 General Changes

The presets of the currently selected character will now be displayed first when opening the All Presets list in the Character Selection menu during Expeditions.

Passive and Special Effects have been added to the information that can be viewed in the Results Menu.

Added tabs to the Small Jar Bazaar and Collector Signboard menus.

Added the ability to skip a part of the cutscene after defeating the Night Aspect.

Added “Detailed Description” to the Shop Menu of Limveld merchants.

Added several other UI adjustments and improvements

Adjust the probability of shifting earth occurring in Limveld.

Removed the feature that causes the session to be disconnected when a certain amount of time passes without any action when the number of expedition participants is set to “1.”

Patch 1.02 Bug Fixes

Increased the visibility of the mark left by Ironeye’s Character Skill.

Fixed a bug where performing a Standard Attack while standing behind an enemy while holding the Lira as Revenant would prioritize a backstab animation instead of summoning Family Member.

Fixed a bug where the red circle indicating the target of some enemies would not be displayed on Revenant’s summoned spirits.

Added the ability to directly skip to the ending cutscene after defeating the Night Aspect.

*You can select “Skip” in the “Quit Game” option of the System Menu.

Fixed a bug where the “Rock Blaster” Sorcery would not consume any FPs.

Fixed a bug where bow attacks would not be affected by the effect of “Partial HP Restoration upon Post-Damage Attacks”.

Fixed a bug where inputting a brief movement command while guarding could cause a large, instantaneous movement.

Fixed a bug where affinity residues would not be generated when the “Roiling Magama” Sorcery would hit an enemy.

Fixed a bug where Recluse’s affinity residues would not be generated when players got it by some enemy affinity attacks.

Fixed a bug where Recluse’s affinity residues would remain even after an ally character that had affinity residues died and was revived.

Fixed a bug where smaller Nightfarers, such as Revenant, had difficulty hitting enemies with Fist and Dagger weapon types.

The Roar & Breath attack power increasing effects will now be applied to some attacks of Executor’s Ultimate Art transformation.

Fixed a bug where Executor’s Ultimate Art would not remove the Parasite condition when used.

Fixed a bug where unintended effects would occur with some attacks of the Dark Moon Greatsword.

Fixed a bug where passive effects triggered on guard counters would activate when acquiring a weapon with that effect under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the “Dmg Negation Up While Casting Spells” Passive Effect would activate when acquiring a weapon with that effect under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where near-death players could not be saved after being downed by a grab attack, and resurrected players would no longer be targeted by enemies.

Fixed a bug where players could be stuck into the terrain after being hit by Adel, Baron of Night’s grab attack.

Fixed a bug where Caligo, Miasma of Night would sometimes move outside the battle area.

Fixed a bug where the positions of the ice blocks spawned by Caligo, Miasma of Night would not be synchronized between players.

Elden Ring Nightreign Patch 1.02 offers a lot of what players have been asking for, and these notes are only a portion of the goodies in store. If you’re looking for the full range of patch details, you can visit the title’s main website for additional context.