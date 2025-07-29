Elden Ring Nightreign Confirms Date and Time for Next Everdark Sovereign Boss

A new Everdark Sovereign version of a boss for Elden Ring Nightreign has been announced on the game’s official social media. Players will soon have a chance to encounter an upgraded version of Maris, Fathom of Night through the Augur expedition starting on July 31st at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. Some Nightreign players are looking on with a sense of dread over this upcoming fight, especially those who prefer melee combat styles.

While there aren’t many details about what changes the boss will be receiving, the post hints that players will still want to employ lightning damage to defeat it, suggesting this vulnerability will remain the same.

From the depths of a dreamless abyss, a dark fiend stirs to drown all light.

May your thunderous strikes cast the abomination back into its sunken cradle.



The Everdark Sovereign version of Augur will awaken on July 31, 2025 at 03:00 CEST | 18:00 PDT (30/8) | 10:00 JST. pic.twitter.com/GhHMrYiGaY — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) July 29, 2025

Also known as Augur, Maris is notorious among players for its tendency to inflict sleep, which some unenthused players humorously poked fun at.

“What a mid start after waiting almost a month of repeated bosses that we have already beaten,” wrote X user dd. “We got this I hope I don’t sleep amid this boring fight.”

Melee players in particular recall a distinct lack of joy when fighting Maris, whose tendency to run away makes them difficult to track down. Ranged builds enjoyed an immense advantage over others in this fight, due to the jellyfish bosses’ slippery behavior. Reacting to the announcement, some players were hopeful that a new phase would be added to make it more fun for melee builds.

“Let’s see if Fromsoft somehow made this fight more enjoyable than the default one,” wrote Reddit user I-Am-The-Uber-Mesch. “This fight entire gimmick is that it runs away constantly from you and you are (as a melee character) forced to hit the jelly things that spawn from the ground or that Maris releases.”

While some players previously found the original fight tedious or too challenging to enjoy, other Nightrein players remembered the boss more fondly.

“Unironically my favorite fight behind night aspect and caligo,” wrote Reddit user Xanadusy. “So I’m really excited for this.”

Although Maris’ sleep AoE attacks can be annoying to deal with, players can mitigate the bosses’ ability to use the sleep attack effectively by interrupting it before it can go off. This requires the player to take quick action when noticing the subtle audio and visual cues for the attack. Players equipped with the ability to dole out lightning damage will have an easier time with stopping Maris’ sleep AoE. If players or the team they are in struggle to react in time to counter the sleep ability, it might also be worth stacking up sleep resistance so the attack isn’t so devastating when it does hit.

However, sporting a new dark purple look in the social media announcement, Maris will no doubt be more difficult to take on in its Everdrk Sovereign form. Past Elden Ring Nightrein Everdark boss upgrades have added additional phases and mechanics for players to be wary of during a fight.

This new Everdark Maris comes after a month-long boss drought that players experienced during the month of July. What are your thoughts on the water-based jellyfish boss monster? Was the one-month wait for Maris worth it?