Elden Ring Release Window Seemingly Revealed

Last E3, FromSoftware — the developer of series like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro — announced Elden Ring, a third-person action RPG set in a fantasy setting and that is being made in collaboration with George R.R. Martin, best-known for his book series, A Song of Ice and Fire. At the time of announcement, publisher Bandai Namco confirmed the game was being made for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. However, there was no word of a release date, and that hasn’t changed, at least in an official capacity. That said, many believed the game would arrive in 2020, and it looks like that’s accurate.

This week, developer FromSoftware shared a New Year’s Card via their official website. And interestingly, in the process, it was spilled out that the game will release in June. Now, this could be a mistake or a placeholder, but what are the chances given that this is the developer’s official website? In other words, this isn’t some random retailer. It’s literally FromSoftware.

As you may know, traditionally, June is pretty barren when it comes to new releases. Not only because it’s the summer, but because it’s the month of E3, which is a huge distraction from new games. However, the summer window is becoming increasingly popular given how competitive fall, spring, and even the start of the year are. In other words, while it’s an odd time to release a big game, it’s not as crazy of an idea as it used to be.

Elden Ring is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki—creator of the influential Dark Souls video game series; and George R.R. Martin—author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire, reads an official pitch of the game. “Danger and discovery lurk around every corner in FromSoftware’s largest game to-date.

