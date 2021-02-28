Elden Ring: Industry Insider Comments on Reveal Rumors

✖

The past few days have brought with it some of the most substantial rumors that we have had in quite some time related to Elden Ring. To be specific, a new rumor recently emerged claiming that the upcoming action game could be revealed within the month of March. In the wake of this rumor, one of the video game industry’s most credible reporters has now chimed in with what they’ve heard about the title as well.

Shared over on Twitter, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier essentially corroborated previous details that we have heard about Elden Ring. Schreier said that while he doesn’t know a lot about the game, he has heard that it has been delayed internally quite a bit. Additionally, he also went so far to say that the game will be shown off “relatively soon.” And while some have asserted that the project is essentially vaporware, Schreier also said that Elden Ring is very much a full product. “It’s not going to pull a Winds of Winter,” Schreier said, comparing the game to author George R.R. Martin’s book that has been in the works for over a decade. Martin, for those unaware, is actually working on Elden Ring alongside FromSoftware.

I know lots of people are desperate for Elden Ring news. I don't know much about it (except that it's been delayed a bunch). But there is strong evidence floating around that the game will be shown relatively soon. It's not going to pull a Winds of Winter. Elden Ring has pages — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 28, 2021

In a pair of subsequent responses, Schreier went on to share more details about what he has seen of Elden Ring specifically. While not providing too much information at the risk of getting his sources in trouble, Schreier said that he has seen “tangible evidence” of the game that points to a reveal “in the near future.” That being said, “near future” could either be a few weeks from now or instead a few months. All in all, a specific reveal date doesn’t seem to be known.

Schreier then went on to say that when it comes to the title’s prospects of releasing this year, he wouldn’t get his hopes up too high just yet. However, he said this caveat isn’t something that he would specifically apply to Elden Ring. “I think until the pandemic subsides there’s no use trying to predict when anything will come out,” he said.

When combining all of these rumors and reports together, there surely seems to be something happening with Elden Ring at the moment. As they say, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” and there sure has been a lot of smoke coming off of Elden Ring lately. If you’ve been patiently waiting to see more of the title since its reveal back in 2019, it looks like that patience will be paying off very soon.

